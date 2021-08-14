Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $8.48 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 47,458 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

