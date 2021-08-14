Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $8.98 Million Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173,931 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of TPI Composites worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 16,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 16.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 52.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 13.6% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 28.7% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 298,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 66,611 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $63,062.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $574,532.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $229,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,762 shares of company stock worth $2,907,849 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

