Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $9.26 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

