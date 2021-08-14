Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,756 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

UNP opened at $227.80 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

