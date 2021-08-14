Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $9.78 Million Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103,719 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Renewable Energy Group worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $54.12 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at $318,477.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

