Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $9.78 Million Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103,719 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Renewable Energy Group worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $54.12 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85.
In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at $318,477.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
REGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
