Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $6.80 Million in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Citi Trends as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $668.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.10. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.