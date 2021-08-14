Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $6.86 Million in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 17,729.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,763 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ally Financial by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Ally Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

