Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,814 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 112.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 271,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 61,175 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,931 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $43,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $238.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.