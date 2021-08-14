Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 202,639 Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 202,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Momentive Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $3,465,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,929,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,530,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,493,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $20.64 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

