Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,480.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

