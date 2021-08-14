Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,951 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,730,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Allstate by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 502,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,733,000 after purchasing an additional 239,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, reduced their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

ALL stock opened at $135.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

