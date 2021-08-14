Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 32,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,712,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $180.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

