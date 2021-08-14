Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 114,042 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,351 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 114,042 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Starbucks by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 156,858 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 316,328 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,369,000 after purchasing an additional 53,593 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $116.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30. The company has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

