Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 14,521 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,521 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $83.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

