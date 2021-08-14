Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 178,378 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,378 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

FCPT stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.51.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

