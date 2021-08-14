Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 191,438 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,438 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 27.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,130,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 244,217 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $221,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $1,675,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 16.8% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.