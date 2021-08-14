Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 252,366 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252,366 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Huntsman worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Huntsman by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Huntsman by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

