Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 254,106 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,106 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of The Aaron’s worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 139,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAN opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.33. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.27 million and a PE ratio of 9.68.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

