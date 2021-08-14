Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 26,727 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,727 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $274.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

