Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 45,322 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,322 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of MGP Ingredients worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $2,108,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at $83,382.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,188 shares of company stock valued at $701,524. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

MGPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

