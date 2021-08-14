Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 46,678 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,678 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Silk Road Medical worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 27.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $517,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,705,804.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $475,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,676.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,178,018 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $49.81 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

