Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 51,785 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,785 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $145.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.87. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.42 and a 52-week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

