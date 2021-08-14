Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 7,760 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generac by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Generac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Generac by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Generac by 1,002.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GNRC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.24.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $414.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $457.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

