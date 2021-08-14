Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 9,241 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $190.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

