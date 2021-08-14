Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 97,919 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,919 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.69.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

