Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 310,756 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 4.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 547,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Corning by 44.6% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Corning by 186.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $40.31 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $200,141.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and have sold 157,474 shares worth $6,761,975. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

