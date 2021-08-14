Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,099 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

HealthEquity stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,141.02, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.17.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $3,088,828. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

