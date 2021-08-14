Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,399 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

MGY opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

