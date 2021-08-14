Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,953 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mondelez International by 633.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after buying an additional 4,792,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,449,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,126 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.15. The firm has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

