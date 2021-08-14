Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,885 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Novanta worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Novanta by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Novanta by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Novanta by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $146.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.01. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $148.86.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

