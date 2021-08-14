Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.