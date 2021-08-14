ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $165.17 million and approximately $20.52 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00047675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00134739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00154776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,312.24 or 1.00027740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.70 or 0.00874100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

