ZooKeeper Trading Up 30.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $79,851.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00134907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00155906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,887.19 or 1.00540395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00865913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 38,160,018 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.