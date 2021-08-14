ZooKeeper (ZOO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $71,197.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $71,197.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00135262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00153861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,408.62 or 1.00079602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.20 or 0.00873810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 37,835,911 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.