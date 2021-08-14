ZrCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $76,319.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00134907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00155906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,887.19 or 1.00540395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00865913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

