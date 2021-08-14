Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Head-To-Head Survey

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Zscaler shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Zscaler shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zscaler and Doximity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler 0 6 20 1 2.81 Doximity 0 2 7 0 2.78

Zscaler presently has a consensus target price of $228.96, indicating a potential downside of 6.60%. Doximity has a consensus target price of $62.71, indicating a potential downside of 17.49%. Given Zscaler’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zscaler is more favorable than Doximity.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zscaler and Doximity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler $431.27 million 77.87 -$115.12 million ($0.70) -350.21 Doximity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Doximity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zscaler.

Profitability

This table compares Zscaler and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler -38.30% -36.46% -9.39% Doximity N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zscaler beats Doximity on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It also offers Zscaler Digital Experience that measures end-to-end user experience across key business applications, providing an easy to understand digital experience score for each user, application, and location within an enterprise. In addition, the company provides workload segmentation solutions comprising Zscaler Cloud Security Posture Management that identifies and remediates application misconfigurations in SaaS, infrastructure as a service, and platform as a service to reduce risk and ensure compliance with industry and organizational benchmarks; and Zscaler Cloud Workload Segmentation, which is designed to secure application-to-application communications inside public clouds and data centers to stop lateral threat movement, as well as to prevent application compromise and reduce the risk of data breaches. Its platform includes Zscaler Central Authority, Zscaler Enforcement Node, and Zscaler Nanolog Server modules. Zscaler, Inc. serves customers in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

