ZumCoin Price Hits $0.0005 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $510,201.62 and approximately $9.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

