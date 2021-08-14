ZUSD One Day Volume Reaches $198,422.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $198,422.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00137353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00154194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,587.55 or 0.99804396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $404.60 or 0.00866770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

