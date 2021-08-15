-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Tellurian reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%.

TELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.87. 5,396,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,277,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

