$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. Identiv reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Identiv.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVE shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. Identiv has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $363.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.50 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 932,392 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,100,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,035,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

