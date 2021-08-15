-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. Lipocine reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPCN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lipocine in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $128.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lipocine by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Lipocine by 46.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lipocine by 26.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 156,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lipocine by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 230,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lipocine by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

