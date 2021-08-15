-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 211,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,991. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.39.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

