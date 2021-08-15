$0.17 EPS Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,945,000 after purchasing an additional 649,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,811 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 699,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 394,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 44,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,166,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,712. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

