$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GreenTree Hospitality Group.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
GHG stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $907.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.70. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
