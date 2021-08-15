$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHG stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $907.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.70. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

