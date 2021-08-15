$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.22. Cactus reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after buying an additional 1,988,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,030,000 after purchasing an additional 879,560 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 731,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 458.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 553,278 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,997,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,345,000 after purchasing an additional 501,527 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $34.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 2.40. Cactus has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

