-$0.19 EPS Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). CareCloud reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CareCloud presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,440 shares in the company, valued at $381,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $428,210.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,539,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,494,203.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,381 shares of company stock worth $1,586,359. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CareCloud by 31.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareCloud by 17.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $116.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.87.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

