$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Aramark posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aramark by 518.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,383 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Aramark by 9,699.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,951 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 48.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aramark by 55.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,695 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Aramark by 572.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,680,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,100 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

