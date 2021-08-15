-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

PBYI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. 780,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,553. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $296.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,888 shares of company stock valued at $245,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,586,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after buying an additional 47,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 104,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,392,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

