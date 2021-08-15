$0.23 EPS Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. RPT Realty posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $5,135,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $357,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 18.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $272,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.88. 132,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

