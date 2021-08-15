-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of PHIO opened at $1.72 on Friday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 30,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.